Earlier today at a briefing, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said that the officer who shot Daunte Wright thought she was using a taser but instead accidentally fired her gun.

The police chief also called what happened in the aftermath of the shooting a “riot,” and some of the gathered reporters immediately jumped into “activist” mode:

The Chief of Police called it a “riot”. The press said “don’t do that” instructing him it wasn’t a riot. What in the world. — Mindy (@just_mindy) April 12, 2021

It’s as if this Brooklyn Center press briefing has been infiltrated by anti-police activists masquerading as journalists—the hostile and hectoring questions are off the charts — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) April 12, 2021

Brooklyn Center Police chief said riot and immediately press start yelling back, “THERE WAS NO RIOT.” JFC. — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) April 12, 2021





This is activism, not journalism:

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Gannon: "I was front and center… at the riot." Reporter: "There was no riot." Gannon: "There was… the officers that were putting themselves in harm's way were being pelted with frozen cans of pop, they were being pelted with concrete blocks." pic.twitter.com/aM5rfjYpxx — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 12, 2021

I'm sorry but are these reporters telling the police chief not to use the term riot when explaining how police responded to… a riot? pic.twitter.com/KBaXBRHXro — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 12, 2021

The media is straight trash. The police chief says he was front and center at the riot and then the reporters cut him off to tell him they aren’t riots – “don’t do that”. These “journalists” are lying to you and enable this chaos. pic.twitter.com/W4auMe4R7R — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) April 12, 2021

Three reporters just yelled at the Brooklyn Center police chief that there wasn’t a riot last night. How can anybody believe that there were not riots there last night? — Abernathy 🎙🇺🇸 (@CombatTheMad) April 12, 2021

It wasn’t a “riot”? Look at some of these tweets from Andy Ngo and decide for yourself:

#BLM protesters began rioting near Minneapolis in response to the police-involved shooting of a suspected gang member. pic.twitter.com/Pr7VNPPfoq — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 12, 2021

The Brooklyn Center Walmart in Minnesota was broken into and looted in response to the BLM race rioting overnight after police shot dead a suspected gang member who was trying to escape a warrant arrest. #DaunteWright #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/2s2At0sEFn — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 12, 2021

People looted a GameStop overnight in response to BLM inciting a riot & violence in Brooklyn Center (near Minneapolis) after police killed a criminal suspect evading arrest. #DuanteWright pic.twitter.com/LWPA4Xm7r2 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 12, 2021

BLM looters break inside & steal from an O’Reilly’s auto store overnight in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Auto stores were infamously looted & burnt to the ground last year in Minneapolis. #DaunteWright pic.twitter.com/nEHyR1Ck0x — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 12, 2021

A gas station convenience store was looted clean by #BLM rioters overnight in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Rioters & protesters are responding violently to the police killing of a wanted criminal suspect who tried fleeing by vehicle. #DuanteWright pic.twitter.com/ctRa6Y5bFl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 12, 2021