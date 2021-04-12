Earlier today at a briefing, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said that the officer who shot Daunte Wright thought she was using a taser but instead accidentally fired her gun.

The police chief also called what happened in the aftermath of the shooting a “riot,” and some of the gathered reporters immediately jumped into “activist” mode:


null

This is activism, not journalism:

Trending

It wasn’t a “riot”? Look at some of these tweets from Andy Ngo and decide for yourself:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brooklyn CenterDaunte Wrightrioting