President Biden’s executive orders, ostensibly intended to curb “gun violence” in the United States, are supported by two-time presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who says America is an embarrassment on the world stage:

She should really sit this one out.

Trending

They said Trump threatened the “sacred institutional norms of democracy” and now Biden’s exploring court-packing and trying to cross out the 2nd Amendment.

OUCH!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2nd Amendmentgun controlHillary ClintonUnited States