President Biden’s executive orders, ostensibly intended to curb “gun violence” in the United States, are supported by two-time presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who says America is an embarrassment on the world stage:

The president is right: the continuing epidemic of gun violence in America is an international embarrassment, and it's within our power to end it.https://t.co/VcsWDILs7V — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 9, 2021

She should really sit this one out.

From someone that knows all about being an international embarrassment https://t.co/sEZVh613mc — Derek (@eternalsheepdog) April 9, 2021

Says the international embarrassment…we took our power to end you. https://t.co/YRD2oXWO1J — Kristin (@Sodangfancy100) April 9, 2021

Bill Clintons use of a cigar was a national embarrassment. You didn't care then https://t.co/mgHZwlMVoT — James (@bradstockJ) April 9, 2021

Your husband getting a blow job in the Oval Office was an embarrassment https://t.co/GJSU8NSkbt — Archiered (@Archiered1) April 9, 2021

The rest button was an international embarrassment! https://t.co/ci5RPv9QCn — Rich Wheatley (@RichWheatley53) April 9, 2021

Who gives a shit what the rest of the world thinks. They don't have a Constitution.

Remember the Constitution, the thing you and your party despise. Yeah, it's there to keep succubi like you from absolute authority.

Get stuffed, ma'am. https://t.co/q5WiEFSWFf — Prospero 058 (@betzva) April 9, 2021

They said Trump threatened the “sacred institutional norms of democracy” and now Biden’s exploring court-packing and trying to cross out the 2nd Amendment.

Yo didnt you bomb the middle east for years? https://t.co/lMqWTWPLTx — Nothing (@JorgioDon) April 9, 2021

The Boston Tea Party was probably also an "international embarrassment". Who cares? https://t.co/t6Fi7lg31U — Nachman Mostofsky (@Mostofsky) April 9, 2021

If you take out " is right: the continuing epidemic of gun violence in America" then she's correct. https://t.co/NJtVUAXfdD — Lexi (@penngirl72) April 9, 2021

Does she know why we haven't been invaded?

I bet she does… https://t.co/kjV69exMCz — A Yankee in Florida (@BartTelford) April 9, 2021

How much I care what other countries think of us https://t.co/HCRrAS58bB pic.twitter.com/FJuMa0cR2d — Regie (@1G_Regie) April 9, 2021

You should have done something when you were presid… oh wait, never mind. — Jeff ♗ (@JeffereyBishop) April 9, 2021

OUCH!