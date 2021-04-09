President Biden’s executive orders, ostensibly intended to curb “gun violence” in the United States, are supported by two-time presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who says America is an embarrassment on the world stage:
The president is right: the continuing epidemic of gun violence in America is an international embarrassment, and it's within our power to end it.https://t.co/VcsWDILs7V
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 9, 2021
She should really sit this one out.
From someone that knows all about being an international embarrassment https://t.co/sEZVh613mc
— Derek (@eternalsheepdog) April 9, 2021
Says the international embarrassment…we took our power to end you. https://t.co/YRD2oXWO1J
— Kristin (@Sodangfancy100) April 9, 2021
Bill Clintons use of a cigar was a national embarrassment. You didn't care then https://t.co/mgHZwlMVoT
— James (@bradstockJ) April 9, 2021
Your husband getting a blow job in the Oval Office was an embarrassment https://t.co/GJSU8NSkbt
— Archiered (@Archiered1) April 9, 2021
The rest button was an international embarrassment! https://t.co/ci5RPv9QCn
— Rich Wheatley (@RichWheatley53) April 9, 2021
Who gives a shit what the rest of the world thinks. They don't have a Constitution.
Remember the Constitution, the thing you and your party despise. Yeah, it's there to keep succubi like you from absolute authority.
Get stuffed, ma'am. https://t.co/q5WiEFSWFf
— Prospero 058 (@betzva) April 9, 2021
They said Trump threatened the “sacred institutional norms of democracy” and now Biden’s exploring court-packing and trying to cross out the 2nd Amendment.
Yo didnt you bomb the middle east for years? https://t.co/lMqWTWPLTx
— Nothing (@JorgioDon) April 9, 2021
The Boston Tea Party was probably also an "international embarrassment".
Who cares? https://t.co/t6Fi7lg31U
— Nachman Mostofsky (@Mostofsky) April 9, 2021
If you take out " is right: the continuing epidemic of gun violence in America" then she's correct. https://t.co/NJtVUAXfdD
— Lexi (@penngirl72) April 9, 2021
Does she know why we haven't been invaded?
I bet she does… https://t.co/kjV69exMCz
— A Yankee in Florida (@BartTelford) April 9, 2021
How much I care what other countries think of us https://t.co/HCRrAS58bB pic.twitter.com/FJuMa0cR2d
— Regie (@1G_Regie) April 9, 2021
You should have done something when you were presid… oh wait, never mind.
— Jeff ♗ (@JeffereyBishop) April 9, 2021
OUCH!