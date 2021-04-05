American Airlines is among some companies that have no interest in actually seeing the details about Georgia’s new election law before taking the Left’s side and offering criticism:

With that said, there was this exchange involving American Air’s Twitter account today:

Irony detected:

Is MLB going to make their players take the bus to every city now?

So, in closing…

LOL.

