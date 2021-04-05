American Airlines is among some companies that have no interest in actually seeing the details about Georgia’s new election law before taking the Left’s side and offering criticism:

BREAKING: Fort Worth-based American Airlines has come out against voting legislation passed by the TX Senate this morning. "To make American’s stance clear: We are strongly opposed to this bill and others like it." #txlege — Blake Hanson (@BlakeFox4News) April 1, 2021

With that said, there was this exchange involving American Air’s Twitter account today:

@Delta @AmericanAir – if I ever fly with you again, I will not show ID. — Steven Eisenberg (@SteveEisenberg5) April 5, 2021

Adults 18 and over are required to show identification at the airport. — americanair (@AmericanAir) April 5, 2021

Irony detected:

I guess this means that @MLB won't be using airports anymore. https://t.co/FUCp7TClaq — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) April 5, 2021

Is MLB going to make their players take the bus to every city now?

I was told this is racist — christine (@inwondurland) April 5, 2021

I cannot believe how many corporations have so willingly walked into this trap over the last few days. First @paypal, now AA. https://t.co/OqvOLIiNUx — Not my real account (@mericuh7) April 5, 2021

What an absolute Jim Crow organization! You see this, @POTUS? https://t.co/upIznC4PVa — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 5, 2021

Please explain how it's racist to require ID to vote but it's not racist to require one to get on your airline. https://t.co/ARGVHJp7aH — Sensurround 🏳️‍🌈 (@sound_hologram) April 5, 2021

Is that travel suppression? Is your company racist? Is flying more important to protect than voting? How are POC going to fly? I was told they cannot obtain identification. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 5, 2021

I don't have a way to get to the DMV and I can't afford an ID. I think you're being awfully racist towards me because I'm brown! — BrownSkin (@BrunusCutis) April 5, 2021

Pretty racist according to the @MLB — Jere Sandford (@JereDuty) April 5, 2021

Travel suppression — Steven Eisenberg (@SteveEisenberg5) April 5, 2021

So, in closing…

you have to change the name of your regional carrier "American Eagle" to "Jim Eagle" now. — MLB backwards is _ _ _ (@NewYearsDani) April 5, 2021

LOL.