American Airlines is among some companies that have no interest in actually seeing the details about Georgia’s new election law before taking the Left’s side and offering criticism:
BREAKING: Fort Worth-based American Airlines has come out against voting legislation passed by the TX Senate this morning.
"To make American’s stance clear: We are strongly opposed to this bill and others like it." #txlege
— Blake Hanson (@BlakeFox4News) April 1, 2021
With that said, there was this exchange involving American Air’s Twitter account today:
@Delta @AmericanAir – if I ever fly with you again, I will not show ID.
— Steven Eisenberg (@SteveEisenberg5) April 5, 2021
Adults 18 and over are required to show identification at the airport.
— americanair (@AmericanAir) April 5, 2021
Irony detected:
I guess this means that @MLB won't be using airports anymore. https://t.co/FUCp7TClaq
— Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) April 5, 2021
Trending
Is MLB going to make their players take the bus to every city now?
I was told this is racist
— christine (@inwondurland) April 5, 2021
I cannot believe how many corporations have so willingly walked into this trap over the last few days. First @paypal, now AA. https://t.co/OqvOLIiNUx
— Not my real account (@mericuh7) April 5, 2021
What an absolute Jim Crow organization! You see this, @POTUS? https://t.co/upIznC4PVa
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 5, 2021
Please explain how it's racist to require ID to vote but it's not racist to require one to get on your airline. https://t.co/ARGVHJp7aH
— Sensurround 🏳️🌈 (@sound_hologram) April 5, 2021
Is that travel suppression? Is your company racist? Is flying more important to protect than voting? How are POC going to fly? I was told they cannot obtain identification.
— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 5, 2021
I don't have a way to get to the DMV and I can't afford an ID. I think you're being awfully racist towards me because I'm brown!
— BrownSkin (@BrunusCutis) April 5, 2021
Pretty racist according to the @MLB
— Jere Sandford (@JereDuty) April 5, 2021
Travel suppression
— Steven Eisenberg (@SteveEisenberg5) April 5, 2021
So, in closing…
you have to change the name of your regional carrier "American Eagle" to "Jim Eagle" now.
— MLB backwards is _ _ _ (@NewYearsDani) April 5, 2021
LOL.