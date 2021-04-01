President Biden is pretty proud of his next round of spending a couple trillion dollars, this time in the form of an infrastructure “investment.” But Biden’s also convinced that future generations will be applauding what his administration did:

Wow, it sounds like Joe Biden thinks his likeness might be carved into Mt. Rushmore in a few decades. We’re guessing reality will eventually turn out to be a little different.

If anything people in the future might be pretty pissed, and it sure won’t take decades to happen:

It’s far more likely Biden and the current Democrats will be remembered for making the debt insurmountable.

Or maybe the president was just having a little fun on April Fools Day, but we’re pretty sure he was serious.

