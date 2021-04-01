President Biden is pretty proud of his next round of spending a couple trillion dollars, this time in the form of an infrastructure “investment.” But Biden’s also convinced that future generations will be applauding what his administration did:

I am convinced that if we act now with the American Jobs Plan, in fifty years people will look back and say this was the moment America won the future. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 1, 2021

Wow, it sounds like Joe Biden thinks his likeness might be carved into Mt. Rushmore in a few decades. We’re guessing reality will eventually turn out to be a little different.

No one will say that. Not a single person outside of the partisanly blinkered and criminally insane. https://t.co/xnraNVXDzo — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 1, 2021

If anything people in the future might be pretty pissed, and it sure won’t take decades to happen:

Government cannot provide ANYTHING without first taking it from someone else first. There is no way putting my children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in MASSIVE debt with crazy inflation as you devalue our dollar will 'win' the future. https://t.co/JfHqdV5Qnq — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 1, 2021

It’s far more likely Biden and the current Democrats will be remembered for making the debt insurmountable.

when you look at the border CRISIS you created we will look back and realize what a disaster of a president you were — Paula Watson (@alfwats09) April 1, 2021

Isn’t that what you said 120 years ago when you first joined the senate? https://t.co/19FDPYIccF — 𝒜 𝒫𝓇𝒶𝓎𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝒫𝒶𝓉𝓇𝒾𝑜𝓉 (@carolinasassie) April 1, 2021

Biden predicts It'll take fifty years to see anything beneficial from his presidency. That's how I read it anyhow… https://t.co/35MlK7LZAV — Warfist1984 (@Warfist1) April 1, 2021

Or maybe the president was just having a little fun on April Fools Day, but we’re pretty sure he was serious.