Yesterday we told you about former CDC Director Robert Redfield telling CNN’s Sanjay Gupta that it’s his belief that the Covid-19 virus originated in a Wuhan, China lab and escaped in September or October of 2019.

Now there’s a CBS News “scientists say” report that attempts to shoot down the former CDC director’s theory:

First of all, maybe “evidence” is scarce because China won’t allow it to be seen. Even the Biden administration has expressed deep concerns over China’s lack of transparency and WHO’s credibility on investigating the origin.

Also, apparently “listen to the experts” doesn’t apply to the guy who headed up the CDC.

Redfield isn’t the only scientist to have that particular theory:

It appears that for the media, the “evidence” is whatever Dr. Fauci says on any given day. That was the case with the CBS News story as well:

Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed Redfield’s comments at Friday’s COVID-19 response briefing and suggested that most public health officials disagree. He noted that if the virus had escaped from a lab, that would mean that “it essentially entered the outside human population already well-adapted to humans.”

“However, the alternative explanation which most public health individuals go by, is that this virus was actually circulating in China, likely in Wuhan, for a month or more before they were clinically recognized at the end of December of 2019,” Fauci said.

