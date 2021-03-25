President Biden’s press conference earlier today and his opening remarks about the Covid-19 vaccines had Florida’s Democrat Agricultural Commissioner going for a dunk on Gov. Ron DeSantis:

Really? There’s a problem with who’s following who:

The Biden administration advised states to make everybody 18 and over eligible for vaccination by May 1st, which according to our calendar is well after when Gov. DeSantis is getting it done.

DeSantis should keep this one in mind in case there’s a debate between the two in the future:

Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19FloridaGov. Ron DeSantisJoe Biden