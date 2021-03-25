President Biden’s press conference earlier today and his opening remarks about the Covid-19 vaccines had Florida’s Democrat Agricultural Commissioner going for a dunk on Gov. Ron DeSantis:

Finally, @GovRonDeSantis is following President Biden’s lead, making all adults 18 & older eligible for the vaccine on April 5th. — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) March 25, 2021

Really? There’s a problem with who’s following who:

Desantis is "following Biden's lead" by . . . doing it twenty-three days earlier than Biden's order. https://t.co/La95GvvmJ2 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 25, 2021

Biden is following DeSantis' lead. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 25, 2021

The Biden administration advised states to make everybody 18 and over eligible for vaccination by May 1st, which according to our calendar is well after when Gov. DeSantis is getting it done.

Yes, DeSantis is following Biden's lead by doing this ::checks calendar:: 23 days before Biden. At least *try* to make your lies believable. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 25, 2021

Ron DeSantis is getting there first. That means Biden is following DeSantis's lead. That's what lead means. https://t.co/OWMkJ55jRs — Lance Vader (@LanceVader) March 25, 2021

Is it just me or shouldn’t this woman know what is going on in her own state government? — Melissa Leanza (@mleanza) March 25, 2021

Finally following his lead…3 weeks earlier? Are you high? https://t.co/CC8YIM1YLF — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) March 25, 2021

DeSantis should keep this one in mind in case there’s a debate between the two in the future: