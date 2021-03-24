During a Democratic primary debate, Joe Biden put out the word quite clearly:

Flashback: In the first Democratic primary debate, Biden says when he’s president, illegal immigrants should “immediately surge to the border” pic.twitter.com/Fq1vCNEN75 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2021

And you know what happened after Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election.

But here’s a tweet from the U.S. Embassy in Haiti that indicates the Biden administration might have seen some polling in regards to their border policies, which would also explain why they don’t want the media having access:

That’s what Biden told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos after the wheels starting coming off his border policies:

EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos presses Pres. Biden on the border crisis. "Do you have to say quite clearly, 'Don't come'? Biden: "Yes, I can say quite clearly: Don't come over…Don’t leave your town or city or community." https://t.co/xHoLatrTgq pic.twitter.com/xRTl9BYyQV — ABC News (@ABC) March 17, 2021

Now the words of the week are “don’t come over.”