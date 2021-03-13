It won’t surprise you to know that there are those in the “blame Trump for everything” crowd who are of course blaming the former president for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s myriad problems. Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who is certainly no fan of Trump, thinks those theories are ridiculous:

Comfortably Smug checked many of the replies to Bharara’s tweet and found them very telling:

Trending

This is what happens after the media runs four years worth of Dem narrative unchecked.

Wow.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomoComfortably SmugDonald TrumpPreet Bharara