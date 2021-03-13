It won’t surprise you to know that there are those in the “blame Trump for everything” crowd who are of course blaming the former president for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s myriad problems. Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who is certainly no fan of Trump, thinks those theories are ridiculous:

Unfollow me if you want, but Donald Trump is not responsible for Andrew Cuomo’s woes — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 13, 2021

Comfortably Smug checked many of the replies to Bharara’s tweet and found them very telling:

The replies to this are so amazing The mainstream media: CNN, MSNBC, NYT and WaPo have poisoned the brains of Boomer Libs into thinking everything is a Trump Russian conspiracy https://t.co/FvbVYWSruq — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 13, 2021

This is what happens after the media runs four years worth of Dem narrative unchecked.

Wow.

The replies went from popcorn fun to sad. They really did put their hope and dreams into that man. — Junior Dent (8-8🐻⬇️#FTP #playoffbears) (@game46312) March 13, 2021

BlueAnon is thriving I see. — Tj (@JustITj) March 13, 2021