Dr. Anthony Fauci, who recently said that the CDC guidelines on what vaccinated people can do aren’t necessarily based on science but rather judgment calls, is now criticizing “mixed messages” that came from Washington, DC last year that he says confused the public:

Fauci implicitly takes another shot at the Trump administration and right-leaning Americans, lamenting how the virus got out of control b/c "we had such divisiveness" and "mixed messaging" that "common sense public health measures took on a political connotation." pic.twitter.com/kahManbfiD — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 11, 2021

The thing is Fauci himself contributed to the mixed messaging, waffling on masks early last year. Among other things, add in Walensky's claim that the vaccines might not be effective after only a few months has shown that everyone made mistakes. Period. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 11, 2021

How was he not immediately asked about the fact that he alone is responsible for the "mixed messages out of Washington". On masks, on lockdowns, on travel restrictions, etc. — Ari Fantis (@rprez2012) March 11, 2021

Also, wouldn’t expressing concern about 4th of July celebrations along with Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners being “superspreader” events while not saying a word about mass protests and riots that took place last year constitute making it “political”?

Didn't he also decline to call BLM riots super spreader events, but was quick to say that you shouldn't go home to see family for Thanksgiving. That's mixed messaging to me too — Miles (@miles83170851) March 11, 2021

Man GTFOH…. https://t.co/5FZzC27tDA — Will. Power – dragon🔥🔥 truth bringer (@KIR_bigg50) March 11, 2021

And remember when Kamala Harris went out of her way to cast doubt on any vaccine developed while Trump was president? Good times.