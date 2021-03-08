Democrats and others who don’t even live in California have been circling the wagons around Gov. Gavin Newsom now that recall effort organizers say they have enough signatures to prompt a vote.

Right-wing Republicans in CA are trying to recall @GavinNewsom for the crime of telling people to wear masks and for listening to scientists during COVID. Extremist Republicans have done enough to undermine democracy already. We must all unite to oppose the recall in California. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 8, 2021

As for Sanders saying it’s a “right-wing Republican” effort, Chef Andrew Gruel and Dave Rubin have some breaking news for Bernie:

Looks like a memo went out this morning. — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) March 8, 2021

This is very “unlike” Bernie to undermine someone’s non-partisan, but credible concerns by brushing them into a political group. 90% of my restaurant-owner friends are Democrat and want Newsom out. https://t.co/Hhia06uJtx — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) March 8, 2021

Bingo. Almost everyone I’ve met at rallies are apolitical or disillusioned Democrats. Told my guys today we should do a huge meetup at Slapfish when we reopen. Will ping you separately… — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 8, 2021

Bernie’s pushing the narrative, which doesn’t match up with reality:

I don't think it's just Republicans — Flip Marley (@MarleyFlip) March 8, 2021

This is what “socialist” Bernie Sanders is shilling for https://t.co/lgcyeSARm8 pic.twitter.com/QUPsIGOnrP — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) March 8, 2021

The only people you defend more than corrupt DNC establishment hacks who kill thousands with their disgusting policies and disobey their own COVID guidelines is genocidal communist dictatorships around the globe. https://t.co/rLTNlueWxR — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) March 8, 2021

Panic level 10: Unlocked 🔑 https://t.co/qjqp8SgeWH — Ron Nehring (@RonNehring) March 8, 2021

How about bulldozing sand in skateboard parks, Bernie?

Bankrupting restaurants and retail

Unemployed millions while criminals and cartels pilfered BILLIONS from unemployment

Newsom ran a totally corrupt government. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 8, 2021

Gavin newsome allowed billions of dollars to be stolen from the state unemployment. He did not protect workers. https://t.co/JqlNkojJYI — Shigero of Yomitan (@pancakeliberty) March 8, 2021

But the left also wants to recall him for being a hypocrite. — \⬅️Be Better Than Our History\⬅️ (@wittsdaddy) March 8, 2021

I don’t think that’s why, Bern. He’s terrible. — Danny Enchilada (@Dan_Garcia17) March 8, 2021

To make the recall effort so close to succeeding in a solidly blue state like California might require more than just the support of “right-wing Republicans.”