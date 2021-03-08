The organizers of the “recall Gov. Newsom” effort in California say they have enough signatures, but first the petition will face some challenges:

The petition needs just shy of 1.5 million signatures – but they need to be verified as authentic and the recall movement expects Newsom to challenge many of them in court, so they’ve continued collecting names.​ https://t.co/0cfNjsGmsx — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) March 5, 2021

Ari Fleischer has a related question:

Why is it routine and acceptable to challenge the validity of signatures on recall petitions, but it’s voter suppression if the same standards are applied to signatures on absentee ballots? https://t.co/4TadUz4LWC — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) March 8, 2021

Funny how that works, isn’t it?

Totally depends on whether it is a D or R requesting the verification. — Jon (@jshallack) March 8, 2021

Bingo!

This question is way too logical for the current state of affairs in the US. Nowadays, those who support logic, don’t get justice. And, those who are in charge, don’t support logic. — Olia Klein (@oliaklein) March 8, 2021

The old adage, "Do as I say, not as I do." — dakmba (@dakmba) March 8, 2021

We’ve sure gotten used to seeing examples of that, especially over the past year.