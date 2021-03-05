This week’s jobs report continues to show that millions of jobs lost due to coronavirus shutdowns haven’t yet come back, but there is some positive news on the job growth front:

Trending

Ari Fleischer helped the Democrats figure out some of those who should get a “thank you” (not that it will happen):

The Biden administration shouldn’t forget to thank the “Neanderthals” who are keeping their state economies churning!

The Biden administration and the media certainly won’t point that out, however.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ari FleischerFloridajobs reportMississippiTexas