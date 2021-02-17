The tributes to broadcasting legend Rush Limbaugh have been massive ever since his wife Kathryn announced his passing on Wednesday. However, because social media can be an incredibly ironic place, many in the “healing and unity” crowd have also expressed their disdain for the talk radio icon in the wake of his death. Former member of Congress Katie Hill’s comments are far from the worst of the bunch, but they did spark some replies that caused her to eventually walk this back:

Really?

Yeah, just a little.

Trending

And she was open to that conversation. But we’ll get to that in a minute. First some thoughts about another Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient:

Exceptions may apply.

Turns out “sit this one out” wasn’t bad advice after all.

Eventually Hill tapped out:

Yeah, this would probably be a good time to back off the original tweet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpKatie Hillpresidential medal of freedomRush Limbaugh