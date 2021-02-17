Shortly before the 2020 election, one of Joe Biden’s primary promises was that he was the man with the plan to “shut down the virus”:
I'm not going to shut down the country.
I'm not going to shut down the economy.
I'm going to shut down the virus.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2020
Ever since Biden took office, there’s been a bit of an attempt to pivot away from that promise, and today was no different:
.@PressSec Psaki on when Americans can expect a return to normal:
"We are not in a place where we can predict exactly when everybody will feel normal again" pic.twitter.com/WyYMv42KIv
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 17, 2021
Gee, it sure seems like the level of promises vs. the reality we’re seeing aren’t quite matching up!
I thought they had a plan.
— Hey Now! (@SlocDogg) February 17, 2021
The messaging on COVID-19 from the Biden camp sure did take a massive turn after the election.
— Mark Cancellieri (@MarkCancellieri) February 17, 2021
Biden said he had a plan…. https://t.co/2vLTIlp8Ua
— NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) February 17, 2021
So never … https://t.co/g7j0rGELd3
— Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) February 17, 2021
Somewhere between “soon” and never” seems to be what the “team with a plan” is telling everybody.