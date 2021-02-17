Shortly before the 2020 election, one of Joe Biden’s primary promises was that he was the man with the plan to “shut down the virus”:

Ever since Biden took office, there’s been a bit of an attempt to pivot away from that promise, and today was no different:

Gee, it sure seems like the level of promises vs. the reality we’re seeing aren’t quite matching up!

Somewhere between “soon” and never” seems to be what the “team with a plan” is telling everybody.

