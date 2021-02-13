The impeachment trial for Donald Trump is continuing in the U.S. Senate today, but there’s less mystery around what the outcome will be. Democrat hopes for some sort of miracle that would culminate in well over a dozen GOP senators voting guilty in order to reach the two-thirds threshold have taken a blow with Sen. Mitch McConnell’s decision:

In a statement, McConnell says the Senate lacks jurisdiction because Trump is no longer in office:

Stay tuned.

