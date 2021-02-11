Gov. Andrew Cuomo has presided over a disastrous response to the pandemic in New York all while he and the media have sung his praises. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is another story when it comes to media coverage, and heâ€™s clearly had enough of the double standards and selective shaming:

The double standards have been glaring and itâ€™s great to see them getting called out.

And 2024 will be here before anybody knows it!

Gov. DeSantis also caught some media attention with his response to why he was spotted at the Super Bowl not wearing a mask, and it was a classic.

