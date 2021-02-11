Gov. Andrew Cuomo has presided over a disastrous response to the pandemic in New York all while he and the media have sung his praises. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is another story when it comes to media coverage, and heâ€™s clearly had enough of the double standards and selective shaming:

FL Gov. Slams Media Over Tampa Bay Fans Celebrating Super Bowl Win â€œYou donâ€™t care as much if itâ€™s a â€˜peaceful protestâ€™-then itâ€™s fine. You donâ€™t care as much if theyâ€™re celebrating a Biden election. You only care about it if itâ€™s people you donâ€™t like!"https://t.co/VE4e79biHW pic.twitter.com/FAzioBPLw3 â€” Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 11, 2021

The double standards have been glaring and itâ€™s great to see them getting called out.

2024 Republican nominee right there â€” Robert R (@Rrawa9857) February 11, 2021

I know 2024 is a long way off. But if this guy just continues to be himself I don't see how he will not be a strong contender for the GOP nomination for president. https://t.co/gB6mEAbhck â€” Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) February 11, 2021

And 2024 will be here before anybody knows it!

He is not wrong. The media is only outraged when they dont like it but if it something they want they praise it â€” DanganKeaton (@EnnuiKeaton) February 11, 2021

There is no other choice in 2024 https://t.co/tkbxO5mMnR â€” Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 11, 2021

All Republican politicians are going to have to be this way from now on â€“ calling the media & progressives out on their bs â€“ in order to be successful with right of center voters. Itâ€™s also critical for us culturally â€“ the middle & moderate libs need reality touchstones too. https://t.co/gLV2xocErf â€” Leslie McAdoo Gordon (@McAdooGordon) February 11, 2021

Finally someone said itðŸ’¯ â€” HOTEP CONGO ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@youngcongo) February 11, 2021

Gov. DeSantis also caught some media attention with his response to why he was spotted at the Super Bowl not wearing a mask, and it was a classic.