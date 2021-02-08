As you know, President Biden and many Democrats have called for the federal minimum wage to be increased to $15 an hour:

It’s long past time to raise the minimum wage, so hardworking people earn at least $15 an hour. I hope that Democratic control of the House and Senate will ensure prompt action to get it done. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 12, 2021

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar touted how many people the Congressional Budget Office said that would “lift out of poverty”:

Raising the minimum wage to $15 would lift 900,000 out of poverty. It’s time! — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 8, 2021

But you won’t be surprised to know that Rep. Omar failed to mention something else the CBO found:

If this were Trump’s plan there’s little doubt the media reports would be “CBO says Trump’s proposal would put over a million out of work,” but Biden and the Dems are lucky they’ve got friends in “journalism” places.

