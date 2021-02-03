We told you earlier that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn’t take well to people pointing out she wasn’t inside the U.S. Capitol during the riot on January 6th. AOC claims that she was indeed in the Capitol complex and that people “just don’t know the layout.”

But the debate over whether AOC embellished or not can end now, because Jesse Kelly found a trusted member of the media to vouch for the Squadmember:

Well, in that case, we’re satisfied!

