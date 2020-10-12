President Trump had a rally in Florida Monday evening, and at one point some in the crowd unleashed chants of “CNN sucks,” among other things directed toward the media:

The comeback from CNN’s chief Resistance correspondent was, “what also sucks? Getting the coronavirus”:

Acosta thought he had a real winner of a comeback in response, and he shared it with Donald Trump Jr., who also agrees that “CNN sucks”:

“The Jerk Store called” now has some company.

Even funnier was Acosta saying the coronavirus “also sucks,” so at least he was in agreement that CNN does indeed suck.

As we’ve learned from the mainstream media over the last several months, the virus won’t spread during “acceptable” protests or celebrations.

