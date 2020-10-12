President Trump had a rally in Florida Monday evening, and at one point some in the crowd unleashed chants of “CNN sucks,” among other things directed toward the media:
Members of the crowd at President Trump’s rally in Florida chant “CNN sucks” as @Acosta is live on air
pic.twitter.com/fdXTrt8MaG
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 12, 2020
The comeback from CNN’s chief Resistance correspondent was, “what also sucks? Getting the coronavirus”:
>> @Acosta at Trump's rally in FL: "As this crowd is chanting that there are members of the press here who suck, I should also point out, what also sucks: getting the coronavirus." pic.twitter.com/nMUlZ8lnlB
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 12, 2020
Acosta thought he had a real winner of a comeback in response, and he shared it with Donald Trump Jr., who also agrees that “CNN sucks”:
Fact check: True
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 13, 2020
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 13, 2020
“The Jerk Store called” now has some company.
There's no outlet thats more thin-skinned than you and your colleagues, Jim. Just as you have a First Amendment right to "report," the crowd has a First Amendment right to say you suck.
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 13, 2020
"Perhaps it is not I, but rather you, my friend, who sucks" https://t.co/xzZNNSqF1K
— I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 13, 2020
Personally I would have gone with "…I should also point out, what also sucks: their faces." – but I give him credit for trying.
— BT (@back_ttys) October 12, 2020
He's actually proud of this. https://t.co/xfiNZ5qB09
— BT (@back_ttys) October 13, 2020
Even funnier was Acosta saying the coronavirus “also sucks,” so at least he was in agreement that CNN does indeed suck.
Thereby proving their point. https://t.co/wpYdrzIa4L
— AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 12, 2020
CNN, the COVID Negativity Network. "Clearly, it's not disappearing, it's getting a whole lot worse!" https://t.co/RgQEspROQt
— Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) October 12, 2020
Now do the LA Lakers celebrations in CA last night. https://t.co/az9FVpkTQP
— Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) October 13, 2020
As we’ve learned from the mainstream media over the last several months, the virus won’t spread during “acceptable” protests or celebrations.