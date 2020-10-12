President Trump had a rally in Florida Monday evening, and at one point some in the crowd unleashed chants of “CNN sucks,” among other things directed toward the media:

Members of the crowd at President Trump’s rally in Florida chant “CNN sucks” as @Acosta is live on air

pic.twitter.com/fdXTrt8MaG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 12, 2020

The comeback from CNN’s chief Resistance correspondent was, “what also sucks? Getting the coronavirus”:

>> @Acosta at Trump's rally in FL: "As this crowd is chanting that there are members of the press here who suck, I should also point out, what also sucks: getting the coronavirus." pic.twitter.com/nMUlZ8lnlB — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 12, 2020

Acosta thought he had a real winner of a comeback in response, and he shared it with Donald Trump Jr., who also agrees that “CNN sucks”:

Fact check: True — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 13, 2020

“The Jerk Store called” now has some company.

There's no outlet thats more thin-skinned than you and your colleagues, Jim. Just as you have a First Amendment right to "report," the crowd has a First Amendment right to say you suck. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 13, 2020

"Perhaps it is not I, but rather you, my friend, who sucks" https://t.co/xzZNNSqF1K — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 13, 2020

Personally I would have gone with "…I should also point out, what also sucks: their faces." – but I give him credit for trying. — BT (@back_ttys) October 12, 2020

Even funnier was Acosta saying the coronavirus “also sucks,” so at least he was in agreement that CNN does indeed suck.

CNN, the COVID Negativity Network. "Clearly, it's not disappearing, it's getting a whole lot worse!" https://t.co/RgQEspROQt — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) October 12, 2020

Now do the LA Lakers celebrations in CA last night. https://t.co/az9FVpkTQP — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) October 13, 2020

As we’ve learned from the mainstream media over the last several months, the virus won’t spread during “acceptable” protests or celebrations.