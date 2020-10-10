REALLY? CNN presents hot take about whose endorsement of Biden would ‘put an end to the Trump presidency’ Posted at 3:54 pm on October 10, 2020 by Doug P. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter This is another story that requires a “don’t be drinking anything when reading this” warning.Ready? OK, here goes: Former President George W. Bush's endorsement of Biden would put an end to the Trump presidency and save the country and the GOP from itself | By Arick Wierson and Bradley Honan for @CNNOpinion https://t.co/Ft7PoF7uOE— CNN (@CNN) October 9, 2020It’s come to this?Lol. You know Democrats are desperate when they want W’s endorsement.— 99.98% Survival Rate 🇺🇸 (@FactsOnlyGhost) October 9, 2020Right!? We’re old enough to remember when W was being called every name in the book by the people now wishing he’d endorse Joe Biden. You guys hated W’s guts when he was president. Now he can “save the country” and you pretend we don’t remember 2001-2009. https://t.co/AnJiPy9MmH— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 10, 2020Can't wait for "Only President Donald Trump can save the Republic from Josh Hawley" articles circa 2028.— LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) October 10, 2020The guy some of these people were calling CrazyHitlerFascist 15 years ago could help put an end to the guy the same people are calling CrazyHitlerFascist today? So confusing. https://t.co/zIasAmNs64— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 10, 20202000-2004: "Bush is literally Hitler!"2020: "Bush is the only person who can save us from four more years of literally Hitler. Yeah, I know. But this time for reals..he's literally Hitler." https://t.co/LIfKmgZ1q6— The World's Foremost Authority (@ThatRayShow) October 10, 2020Welcome to the Grand Delusion https://t.co/qeBUlGJFtm— Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) October 10, 2020 Trending Joe Biden tells Western Pennsylvania voters he's 'not, not, not banning fracking' 'We need these as shirts': Jim Carrey's portrait of Mitch McConnell makes him look even cooler Do they ever pay attention to themselves? The only conclusion I can draw is that the dudes who wrote this have been living with their heads in the sand for the last five years https://t.co/Qh9oQaVjDE— Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 9, 2020Onion? https://t.co/zDwALfY8bp— Mr S is gonna live on a boat (@slomotion4199) October 10, 2020 pic.twitter.com/KkC9VdTa0L— Diana Allocco (@dianamee) October 10, 2020How you know the polls showing Biden with a large lead are fake. https://t.co/qklL7S0taf— Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) October 9, 2020Yeah, it’s almost like they don’t believe the polls. Go figure!"Save the country from itself." Sounds like they expect a Trump victory in November, eh? https://t.co/Q61FkeBWbY— Karen Townsend (@penguinponders) October 10, 2020Every now and then they make some Freudian slips. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Tags: 2020 electionCNNDonald TrumpGeorge W. BushJoe Biden recent stories US News Joe Biden clarifies line about the only way he could lose is by ‘chicanery’ going on in polling places General Will Yelp be adding a ‘Racist Behavior Alert’ to Planned Parenthood’s page after this audit? General ‘Conservative court packing in one chart’ from Center for American Progress might fool Joe Biden voters