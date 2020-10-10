The Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is scheduled to begin next week, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren would like everybody to believe what should be taken into account:

Justice Ginsburg gave us our marching orders: Do not fill this Supreme Court seat until after the next president is installed. Everything is on the line in this fight—starting with Roe. Read my new piece in @TheCut. https://t.co/3GPE8AHgUk — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 9, 2020

The Washington Examiner’s Byron York has a reality check for Warren:

Justice Ginsburg did not have the authority to give any senator 'marching orders.' The seat, which she occupied for 27 years, was not hers to be filled at her direction. https://t.co/plneR8Odqr — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 9, 2020

That has to be said, over and over again (because Dems like Warren keep repeating it).

Warren: Keep politics out of the Supreme Court. Except our politics. — Pillage Idiot (@pillageidiot) October 9, 2020

Late last month Warren refused to even meet with Amy Coney Barrett.