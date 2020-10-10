On Bill Maher’s HBO show, he clued in California Rep. Adam Schiff that people are fleeing his state in droves, and then Schiff had a laughable reaction:

Lefty @BillMaher complains to @AdamSchiff about “exodus” from Democrat-controlled California. “I feel like I’m living in Italy in the 70s or something — super high taxes, potholes in the road, I don’t know what I’m getting for my super-high taxes.” #RealTime pic.twitter.com/8eIc4qqEQ3 — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) October 10, 2020

Come on, Bill, connect those dots!

He’s so close to figuring it out. https://t.co/UOlNabxgP2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 10, 2020

Gee, I wonder if it's all connected https://t.co/sSgTas3MOr — Queen of AnCapistan (@syd_viciously) October 10, 2020

Man, he can almost grasp it. But he is afraid of the red pill https://t.co/CXs0TCG5O6 — Andredal 🇩🇪🇳🇴 (@The_Andredal) October 10, 2020

Sometimes @billmaher sees all the dots, he just can't connect them…even when they're in a line. https://t.co/K5dKEQYUly — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 10, 2020

Schiff claiming there’s nothing incompatible with progressive policies and businesses’ ability to succeed is undercut by the very things Maher said to him is denial of the highest degree.

Can’t have it both ways Schiff!! — Chris Summers (@CRSummers1) October 10, 2020

Though he’s clearly trying.

He has no answer. Boiler plate rhetoric in response to Maher's very reasonable criticism. https://t.co/keQMeB2Tmr — Robin Hood (@GreenwoodOutlaw) October 10, 2020

I love CA too until you asshats ruined it @billmaher — TreasureCoastMike (@TreasureCoastM2) October 10, 2020

Schiff please tell me how you can be progressive and help businesses thrive. https://t.co/vY8uxjVHRa — Kristen Faiola (@KristenFaiola) October 10, 2020

Narrator: He couldn’t.