New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a book coming out about and he's going to make the media rounds while no doubt receiving a heroic welcome from the liberal national media:

Cuomo making the national TV rounds to promote his forthcoming #COVID19 book. He’ll be on CBS Sunday Morning and then Tuesday on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” And then there’s the private events that @JonCampbellGAN wrote about… https://t.co/WrLrugtkZY — Joseph Spector (@GannettAlbany) October 8, 2020

Fox News’ Janice Dean has a message for media outlets having Cuomo on to pat himself on the back:

To all the networks booking @NYGovCuomo on your programs so that he can promote a book that profits off the deaths of over 30,000 New Yorkers including those that died of Covid in nursing homes, you are making our grief worse. It’s truly despicable. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 9, 2020

Instead we’re expecting the media to tee up softball after softball for the New York governor and to allow his spin to go unchallenged.

And he is releasing it now instead of in like 2 years which would be the norm because there will hopefully be investigation into what was done and he will not be looked on kindly by that — Darth_Vika (@AreteFatal) October 9, 2020

And Fauci STILL considers New York as the example we all should follow. https://t.co/n8rxwwDRH5 — DM ex DM🧻 (@kuhb00m) October 9, 2020

