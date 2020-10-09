New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a book coming out about and he’s going to make the media rounds while no doubt receiving a heroic welcome from the liberal national media:

Fox News’ Janice Dean has a message for media outlets having Cuomo on to pat himself on the back:

Instead we’re expecting the media to tee up softball after softball for the New York governor and to allow his spin to go unchallenged.

Unreal.

