From the New York Post:

A photo of the leading candidate for mayor of Portland, Ore., has resurfaced showing her wearing a skirt patterned with the faces of famous Communist dictators.

Sarah Iannarone — who, like all other candidates in the race, is unaffiliated with a political party — can be seen in the photo, shared earlier this week by independent journalist Andy Ngo, wearing a skirt covered in the faces of Che Guevara, Mao Zedong and Joseph Stalin.