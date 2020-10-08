Earlier today we told you about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi giving reporters a teaser about what tomorrow will hold, and she indicated it had something to do with President Trump and the 25th Amendment.
Today it’s become increasingly clear that Pelosi & Company are trying to make this an actual thing:
NEW: PELOSI and Rep. RASKIN plan to introduce legislation tomorrow to establish a commission under the 25th Amendment charged with evaluating the president's mental/physical capacity. pic.twitter.com/C8oTqt0Xcx
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 8, 2020