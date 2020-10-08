Earlier today we told you about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi giving reporters a teaser about what tomorrow will hold, and she indicated it had something to do with President Trump and the 25th Amendment.

Today it’s become increasingly clear that Pelosi & Company are trying to make this an actual thing:

Rep. Dan Crenshaw has seen enough:

It’s amazing that the Democrats aren’t yet exhausted after nearly four years of almost daily desperate attempts to come up with ways to remove Trump from office. It’s almost as if they don’t think they’re going to win next month’s election.

LOL. Maybe the Dems aren’t fully thinking things through.

