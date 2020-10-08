After the Pence/Harris debate, you could tell that the VP won based on all the cries of “sexism” and “mansplaining,” not to mention much focus on a fly.

On ABC, George Stephanopoulos told a female reporter that everybody was noticing the mansplaining Pence was doing to his Democrat opponent Sen. Kamala Harris, and she disagreed:

Ha!

Perhaps Stephanopoulos should have kept explaining to her why those who spotted “mansplaining” at the debate are correct.

Oh heavens no!

