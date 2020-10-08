After the Pence/Harris debate, you could tell that the VP won based on all the cries of “sexism” and “mansplaining,” not to mention much focus on a fly.

On ABC, George Stephanopoulos told a female reporter that everybody was noticing the mansplaining Pence was doing to his Democrat opponent Sen. Kamala Harris, and she disagreed:

ABC's George Stephanopoulos: "A lot of people were noticing some mansplaining going on tonight." pic.twitter.com/5FtQlyxL9p — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 8, 2020

Ha!

Are we not supposed to notice George Stephanopoulos mansplaining to his female guest? https://t.co/twxCp9bDrb — jon gabriel (@exjon) October 8, 2020

lol. And Stephanopoulos's guest, a woman, responds: "I don't know, I didn't see it that way." https://t.co/LskDR5Ejmv — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 8, 2020

Perhaps Stephanopoulos should have kept explaining to her why those who spotted “mansplaining” at the debate are correct.

There is nothing on this Earth more pathetic, desperate, and embarrassing than a man who unironically uses the term "mansplaining" https://t.co/uwT9ymMCoT — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 8, 2020

I guess that wasn't a thing yet when Biden debated Palin. https://t.co/17m3Y3RqVf — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 8, 2020

Oh heavens no!