After the vice presidential debate last night, USA Today tweeted out a poll asking who won, except their first try excluded somebody:
We have no media in this country. pic.twitter.com/m2Yjx2whea
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 8, 2020
There’s a certain name missing, but on this one the Democrat nominee was eclipsed by an insect:
Brilliant. Great job you guys. You didn’t even list as a choice, the guy who actually won the debate. Anyway, the Fly beat Biden. pic.twitter.com/AWEMPjiEui
— TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) October 8, 2020
The “mistake” was then acknowledged:
Is this a corrected poll because USA TODAY messed up the first one?
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 8, 2020
USA Today’s second try got rid of the “Joe Biden” option and included Mike Pence:
Who won the vice presidential debate? #VPdebate
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 8, 2020
Maybe they’re wishing they’d have left up the first version:
Womp womp!
When the left wing media does a Twitter poll and gets crushed.
😂🤣😂 https://t.co/KLXEgNEnle
— Nate Th3 Butcher💨 (@MeatManNate) October 8, 2020
And the people have spoken! https://t.co/WGfxu9t4tZ
— Brad Whetstone (@BradWhetstone) October 8, 2020
LOL.