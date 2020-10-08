After the vice presidential debate last night, USA Today tweeted out a poll asking who won, except their first try excluded somebody:

There’s a certain name missing, but on this one the Democrat nominee was eclipsed by an insect:

Trending

The “mistake” was then acknowledged:

USA Today’s second try got rid of the “Joe Biden” option and included Mike Pence:

Maybe they’re wishing they’d have left up the first version:

null

Womp womp!

LOL.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: debateKamala HarrisMike PenceUSA Today