Ever since President Trump tested positive for coronavirus and others in the White House followed, the media has had their eyes on VP Mike Pence. Obviously the stories were written in advance, and one of which was published prematurely:

what part of "DO NOT PUBLISH" did the editor not understand? pic.twitter.com/HeHdqltdB0 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 8, 2020

Saw this before it got taken down. pic.twitter.com/y2olhy2SRY — Jeff Palkevich (@palkevich) October 9, 2020

Deadline Hollywood apologized:

Deadline Note To Readers A draft post of a story about Vice President Mike Pence testing positive for coronavirus that was never meant to publish was accidentally posted on Deadline Apologies to the Vice President and our readers More: https://t.co/vq4f0mDN29 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 8, 2020

Whoops!

You just really hate to see it when your intern hits publish on the pre-written copy https://t.co/AO30qhozLm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 8, 2020

Deadline's tweet has caused more problems…since they don't say the VP doesn't have Covid, people are assuming they're just apologizing for publishing too early. The vice-president, according to a senior administration official, continues to test negative. https://t.co/K0s5SxrHFT — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 8, 2020

There will clearly be some sort of narrative established as a result.

There is no recourse against bad journalism https://t.co/AQgdS0JtNz — Apollycalypse (@PollySpin) October 8, 2020

Dewey Defeats Coronavirus — Haiku Jonah (@HaikuJonah) October 8, 2020

congrats on the viral deleted tweet — a bloo (@vlime286) October 8, 2020

At least it was deleted and they didn’t let it ride out the viral wave like so many others have done.

Narrative first, facts to follow. https://t.co/o4yNusfr1w — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 9, 2020

Standard operating procedure, apparently.