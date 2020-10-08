Ever since President Trump tested positive for coronavirus and others in the White House followed, the media has had their eyes on VP Mike Pence. Obviously the stories were written in advance, and one of which was published prematurely:

Deadline Hollywood apologized:

Whoops!

There will clearly be some sort of narrative established as a result.

At least it was deleted and they didn’t let it ride out the viral wave like so many others have done.

Standard operating procedure, apparently.

