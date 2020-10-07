Tonight will be the only vice presidential debate of the campaign season. Politico seems to be getting out in front of the narrative curve with this take:
As Kamala Harris and Mike Pence face off tonight in the first veep debate, we take a look at the history of sexism on the debate stage. Can it change going forward? pic.twitter.com/oJtQUFqPd4
— POLITICO (@politico) October 7, 2020
Well, there it is:
we call this “setting expectations." https://t.co/cuJxGSU9ON
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 7, 2020
refs making calls hours before the game has even started.
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 7, 2020
Not that we’re very shocked.
They've seen how bad she is at this, so they're already making excuses. https://t.co/Ved8n5pW6Q
— Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) October 7, 2020
The post-debate talking points have already gone out apparently, and there are still a few hours remaining before it even starts.
— jason Garner (@jegtar75) October 7, 2020
Already firing up the excuse machine I see
— Christiaan Ramsey (@C_Ramsey23) October 7, 2020
The media has already decided the winner. If Pence is tough, she wins because sexism. If Pence bends over ala Romney, she wins on points. https://t.co/CzYYRIYkev
— Smatt (@mdrache) October 7, 2020
They’re nothing if not predictable.
***
