The 2020 presidential election is less than a month away, and CNBC’s John Harwood shared one of the latest polls that Biden supporters will probably like:

Of course, national numbers don’t mean much, and if the last presidential election proved, polls, in general, should be taken with a grain of salt:

NBC-WSJ poll: Clinton's lead over Trump surges to 14 pointshttps://t.co/NbDRhADMPG — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 4, 2020

Election night poll election likelihood in 2016: Hillary Clinton 91%. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Kamala Harris, Pubic Servant (@ksoileau) October 5, 2020

I feel as if we've been here before. Remember how that turned out for ya? pic.twitter.com/1w3Z41Gagr — Clay Conboy (@Clayconboy1) October 5, 2020

Four years ago Harwood shared the same poll but about the Clinton/Trump race:

new NBC/WSJ national likely voter poll: Clinton 48%, Trump 37%, Johnson 7%, Stein 2% — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 16, 2016

And you know how that election turned out. But so many in media don’t seem to care to remember.

Curb your enthusiasm. — Scott (@retiredfirecapt) October 5, 2020

That’s good advice, but Dem cheerleaders in the media aren’t about to let that happen.