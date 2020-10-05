As you know, President Trump’s photos and videos (some of which show him signing documents) and his motorcade on the streets near Walter Reed Medical Center to thank supporters who showed up to wish him well have driven the anti-Trump Resistance even further out of their minds.

Former CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather has gotten in on the action:

Covid motorcades, signing blank papers, and tear gas walks to a church: the tragedy of Donald Trump’s photo ops. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) October 4, 2020

For starters, does Rather really want to get back into the document analysis game?

From the person who used fake documents in a story on George W. Bush's national guard service aimed at changing the trajectory of the race days before the 2004 election. Rather was later fired by CBS as a direct result: https://t.co/gwVWs1ku2U — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 5, 2020

Remember when Trump used forged documents to interfere with a preezy election and… oh wait… that was Dan Rather who did that. https://t.co/pXBjrRslEo — H. L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) October 5, 2020

The projection is strong with this particular newsman!

So says the Godfather of fake news. https://t.co/OqP54Mw8t1 — 💀👻The Notorious FOO🎃🐰 (@PolitiBunny) October 5, 2020

Ah, Dan Rather….the founding father of fake news. https://t.co/wGx5XeAOKY — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) October 5, 2020

TrUmP sPrEaDs CoNsPiRaCy ThEoRiEs https://t.co/YLox9cm21Z — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) October 5, 2020

Just wait for the reactions when Trump gets released from the hospital. We probably haven’t seen anything yet.