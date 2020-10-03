We told you earlier that doctors who have been treating President Trump at Walter Reed Medical Center held a press conference to discuss his condition. White House physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said the president is “doing very well” and is on no supplemental oxygen and no longer has a fever.

Dr. Conley’s answer to one question had ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl adding a follow-up comment that has caught some attention:

REPORTER: “Why was the decision made to be transport him here?” CONLEY: “Because he is the president of the United States” He has been president since 1/20/17 — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 3, 2020

Wait, what?

This tweet reads like what a particularly catty junior high school boy might say, thinking it sounds super smart. https://t.co/uge3WSafdi — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 3, 2020

Are you saying he got the virus in January of 2017? This dunk is literally too stupid to understand https://t.co/MvljNb2bkx — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) October 3, 2020

Should Trump have been at Walter Reed since January of 2017? Yeah, we’re confused too.

What's the point here https://t.co/YGXnuQkEyq — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 3, 2020

And? What are you arguing? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 3, 2020

And your point would be what, exactly? https://t.co/m41DSRaIvU — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) October 3, 2020

We’re not quite sure. It sounds like an attempted burn but there was no butane in the lighter.

This is a disgraceful tweet, Jon. https://t.co/kl2sMxpwSz — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 3, 2020

The Media wrapping themselves in glory once again. https://t.co/dbLuYHkFA9 — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) October 3, 2020

Journalism must be a fallback career for people who are literally incapable of anything else. https://t.co/otD81VxQQq — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) October 3, 2020

Intentionally thick or just plain dumb? https://t.co/J11J5Nm0e1 — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) October 3, 2020

Did he get the coronavirus in January 2017 or a few days ago, Jon? https://t.co/OWbXuJKUuD — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 3, 2020

This is Acosta like reporting https://t.co/kXWZPj05zw — cr (@propatriots) October 3, 2020

The conscious decision by the media to throw their credibility away is astonishing https://t.co/CFRPAl4OSG — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 3, 2020

We shouldn’t be surprised anymore, and yet each day brings with it fresh reasons to roll our eyes.