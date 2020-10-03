We told you earlier that doctors who have been treating President Trump at Walter Reed Medical Center held a press conference to discuss his condition. White House physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said the president is “doing very well” and is on no supplemental oxygen and no longer has a fever.
Dr. Conley’s answer to one question had ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl adding a follow-up comment that has caught some attention:
REPORTER: “Why was the decision made to be transport him here?”
CONLEY: “Because he is the president of the United States”
He has been president since 1/20/17
— Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 3, 2020
Wait, what?
This tweet reads like what a particularly catty junior high school boy might say, thinking it sounds super smart. https://t.co/uge3WSafdi
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 3, 2020
Are you saying he got the virus in January of 2017?
This dunk is literally too stupid to understand https://t.co/MvljNb2bkx
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) October 3, 2020
Should Trump have been at Walter Reed since January of 2017? Yeah, we’re confused too.
What's the point here https://t.co/YGXnuQkEyq
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 3, 2020
And? What are you arguing?
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 3, 2020
And your point would be what, exactly? https://t.co/m41DSRaIvU
— Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) October 3, 2020
We’re not quite sure. It sounds like an attempted burn but there was no butane in the lighter.
This is a disgraceful tweet, Jon. https://t.co/kl2sMxpwSz
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 3, 2020
This is Acosta-esque in its self-satisfied obtuseness. H/t @JerryDunleavy. https://t.co/P4zl3znssJ
— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 3, 2020
The Media wrapping themselves in glory once again. https://t.co/dbLuYHkFA9
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) October 3, 2020
https://t.co/AZ0pqaChvB pic.twitter.com/vusu8Z7cmK
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 3, 2020
Journalism must be a fallback career for people who are literally incapable of anything else. https://t.co/otD81VxQQq
— Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) October 3, 2020
Intentionally thick or just plain dumb? https://t.co/J11J5Nm0e1
— Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) October 3, 2020
Did he get the coronavirus in January 2017 or a few days ago, Jon? https://t.co/OWbXuJKUuD
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 3, 2020
This is Acosta like reporting https://t.co/kXWZPj05zw
— cr (@propatriots) October 3, 2020
The conscious decision by the media to throw their credibility away is astonishing https://t.co/CFRPAl4OSG
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 3, 2020
We shouldn’t be surprised anymore, and yet each day brings with it fresh reasons to roll our eyes.