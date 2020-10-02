Democrat Sens. Chuck Schumer and Dianne Feinstein have already cited GOP Sen. Mike Lee’s positive COVID-19 test as their reason want to delay “already illegitimate” confirmation process for Amy Coney Barrett. Right on cue, Joe Biden’s coronavirus adviser, Zeke Emanuel, is saying something similar:

I'll say it again: for the safety of the Senate (whose members skew old) and its staff, this confirmation process should be put on pause until we know who is infected and not, and the work of the nation can proceed safely. https://t.co/bNqAu1UFoM

Oh, really?

Stunning lack of imagination there Zeke. 🙄 https://t.co/AB72TELKPI — Who is John Galt? ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@interestedmaga) October 2, 2020

For some reason the Democrats don’t seem open to creative solutions to the problem:

Or…instead of trying to come up with an obvious ploy to not vote on ACB, senators can attend the hearing remotely if they want to, as many have been doing already for months now https://t.co/qkfcLwzdXD — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 2, 2020

Just this week there was a remote hearing with Comey – why can't Senators do the same with ACB? The Tech CEOs did their hearing remote i. August. We now know that we have full remote capacity to continue to conduct business. — Seeking Truth (@TruthKms8103) October 2, 2020

Or they just have zoom hearings like they have been doing since covid. — Frank Dinardo 🇺🇸 (@fjdinardo) October 2, 2020

Or if Mitch McConnell saw fit, the Senate could even skip the hearing process:

Alternative take: McConnell can just bring her nomination to the floor for a vote. Every day of delay increases the odds a Senator could contract COVID! — pennsyltuckian (@pennsyltuckian1) October 2, 2020

There are other options, but the Dems will pretend they don’t exist. However, Mitch McConnell will likely remind them as the month goes on.

Nice try 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Desmo 🇺🇸 (@Desmo2010) October 2, 2020