Democrat Sens. Chuck Schumer and Dianne Feinstein have already cited GOP Sen. Mike Lee’s positive COVID-19 test as their reason want to delay “already illegitimate” confirmation process for Amy Coney Barrett. Right on cue, Joe Biden’s coronavirus adviser, Zeke Emanuel, is saying something similar:

Oh, really?

For some reason the Democrats don’t seem open to creative solutions to the problem:

Or if Mitch McConnell saw fit, the Senate could even skip the hearing process:

There are other options, but the Dems will pretend they don’t exist. However, Mitch McConnell will likely remind them as the month goes on.

