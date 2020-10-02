Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut has always been one of the looniest of the loonies on the Democrat side of the congressional aisle, and he again proved his unhinged and debunked conspiracy theory mettle during a CNN interview today:

They always run back to the default position:

Unreal.

Trending

“Completely” and “deranged” are Murphy’s middle names.

Some questions about the media answer themselves!

Because they’re DNCNN!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Donald TrumpMelania TrumpRussiaSen. Chris MurphyVladimir Putin