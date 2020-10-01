The second presidential debate will take place on the 15th of this month in Miami. The Commission on Presidential Debates has said they might implement some sort of mechanisms that would allow the moderator to more directly control what is done and said, but what it will be, if anything, remains to be seen.

C-SPAN’s political editor Steve Scully will moderate the second debate (a “town hall” format). As it turns out, Scully has some connections to Democrat nominee Joe Biden: