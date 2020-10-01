The second presidential debate will take place on the 15th of this month in Miami. The Commission on Presidential Debates has said they might implement some sort of mechanisms that would allow the moderator to more directly control what is done and said, but what it will be, if anything, remains to be seen.

C-SPAN’s political editor Steve Scully will moderate the second debate (a “town hall” format). As it turns out, Scully has some connections to Democrat nominee Joe Biden:

Oh, and there’s also this:

Democrats can rest easy in the knowledge that there will NOT be any pro-Trump bias on display.

Just imagine the Democrat reaction if a debate moderator had once worked for Trump (or any Republican for that matter).

Tags: 2020 electionDonald TrumpJoe Bidenpresidential debate