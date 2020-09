For the last few months we’ve been hearing many calls from the Left to “defund the police.” But some who have agreed with that have been having second thoughts ever since reality has hit. The Minneapolis City Council is among those who would like a “do-over”:

Shocker! NY Times reports Minneapolis City Council would like a do-over on pledge to ‘end policing as we know it’ https://t.co/JEipSEQPY3

Meanwhile, the “defund the police” movement in Portland has caused… more funding for the police?

Portland police officers got $5 million in overtime pay during the first two months of protests. via @alex_zee https://t.co/tuqfRkrf55 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) September 29, 2020

Well, this is getting more ironic by the day!

So I guess we’re not gonna be defunding the police.. https://t.co/3VzXr0ViIK — Mark Simon (@HKMarkSimon) September 30, 2020

Not in Portland anyway!

hahahaha FUND the police ~ Portland Antifa https://t.co/qoIxT3Am9x — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 29, 2020

So much for defunding. Antifa straight up getting the police lots of cash paid. https://t.co/GAze2kmy66 — 🅺🅴🅸🆃🅷 🎃 (@KeithErrday) September 29, 2020

Another day has brought with it more progressives stumbling into their own traps.