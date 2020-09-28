John Oliver, the host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” program, is triggered by President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court:

After three weeks away, John Oliver returned to Last Week Tonight to reflect on the death of supreme court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the travesty of Donald Trump’s nomination of her successor.

And with that, shot and chaser gold was spotted:

Shot:

John Oliver on Amy Coney Barrett's likely confirmation: 'It's going to hurt for a long time' https://t.co/ts4dm57dpN — The Guardian (@guardian) September 28, 2020

Chaser:

John Oliver Urges Donald Trump to Run in 2016: 'I Will Personally Write You a Campaign Check' (Video) http://t.co/IMcyX6JDeP — TheWrap (@TheWrap) August 6, 2013

In other words, big time backfire. Here’s the clip:

File that under “B” for “Be careful what you ask for.”