This afternoon President Trump will formally nominate his pick to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat, and that person is expected to be Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Meanwhile, David Frum is doing his best to help the Democrats keep the narrative moving forward:

I'm worried by a judge who'd accept a nomination under these circumstances.

The nominee knows that the nomination is offered for crass partisan reasons. The nominee knows that a substantial majority of the country regards the nomination as illegitimate. To accept the nomination is to declare oneself a partisan loyalist. What kind of judge would do that? https://t.co/EhfyhuYedf — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 26, 2020

It seems as if Frum is asking for a nominee to show some partisan loyalty in order to prove that she’s not a partisan loyalist. Isn’t it ironic…

That's not why you're worried about her. https://t.co/VxfJ2hwLJ2 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 26, 2020

The constitutional prescribed circumstances that every single justice in history has been nominated and confirmed under? I'm starting to think maybe your concern for "norms" is complete bs. https://t.co/T6RurAfRZ1 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 26, 2020

Among those “circumstances” are anti-Trump Resistance types having hissy fits, which are daily occurrences for the past nearly four years.

What circumstances are those, Mr Frum? That there’s an opening, or that you don’t like the man doing the appointing? https://t.co/ZiACrLuvC4 — vbspurs (@vbspurs) September 26, 2020

Yes, and yes.

Those circumstances being a president nominating a prominent judge to fill a vacancy on the nation’s highest court https://t.co/7EL170ltq2 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 26, 2020

You'd be worried regardless. I mean, are you saying you weren't worried about Trump's other picks? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 26, 2020

Get real. There is almost no one that would not accept a SCOTUS nomination under these circumstances. The Court is The Court. https://t.co/fJG3NtYjTX — Will Truman (@trumwill) September 26, 2020