We might be witnessing a textbook example of “stumbling into your own trap” unfolding in real-time with all the new revelations in the FBI/Flynn story.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway has pointed out some of the “unintentional heroes” in this particular story:

Judge Sullivan and the DC Court of Appeals are turning out to be the unintentional heroes of the Flynn saga. In their unseemly quest to destroy Flynn, they refused to let DOJ drop case, and now we're getting some of the most explosive documents about Special Counsel probe yet. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 25, 2020

(Somewhat reminiscent of how BuzzFeed was the unintentional hero of the Dossier saga. By publishing it, all sane people could read it and realize what a freaking joke it was. Media prefer to selectively drip info to make it sound credible as opposed to ridiculous.) — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 25, 2020

What happens next, if anything, remains to be seen, but it sure doesn’t look good for the Obama administration, Comey-led FBI and many others who were attempting to thwart Trump.

I like to call this “Divine Backfires” — VickieLFisher (@VickieLFisher) September 25, 2020

Had Sullivan followed the law and dismissed the baseless case against Flynn, rather than indulging his own personal hatred of Flynn, we likely never would have seen the new texts or the stunning DOJ interview of the case agent in the Flynn investigation. https://t.co/sPsDzz29zm — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 25, 2020

I wonder if we'd have ever known the truth about what the FBI actually did if it weren't for him. — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) September 25, 2020

The best part is, Barr can say "I had no choice but to release this information when I did, it was all relevant to actual ongoing court cases." But now that it's coming out…. — Publius Maximus (@MaximusPublius) September 25, 2020

Yep. I’ve always wondered this. And watching it all unfold…. it is kinda Biblical. — Pamela! 🇺🇸 Parler: @trbltrbl (@_trbltrbl_) September 25, 2020

One thing has been totally clear from the beginning:

They never thought she would lose. https://t.co/JnQVhwLl3R — Dixie Red Rocket (@DixieRedRocket) September 25, 2020

That becomes more evident by the day.

***

Related:

‘Dem projection is real’: Ari Fleischer sums up newly declassified info on FBI, Clinton, Russia and Trump (with bonus shame reserved for the media)