As she’s done before, Nancy Pelosi has explained that she doesn’t think Joe Biden should debate President Trump (the first debate is scheduled for Tuesday night). Why? Pelosi says it’s not that she’s concerned Biden might perform poorly (cough cough), but she doesn’t think Joe should dignify Trump by showing up:

.@SpeakerPelosi on why she thinks Biden shouldn’t debate Trump: “The president has no fidelity to fact or truth, and actually in his comments the last few days, no fidelity to the Constitution … He and his henchmen are a danger with their comments, are a danger to our democracy" pic.twitter.com/xWso2rYcpR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 25, 2020

Pelosi calling Trump’s people “henchmen” and failing to acknowledge other details were even too much for interviewer Gayle King:

Good on @GayleKing for calling out Pelosi over describing Trump voters as “henchmen” https://t.co/gLmRhFRULA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 25, 2020

It’s impossible to successfully call out Pelosi for being shameless because she’s so proud of being that way.

She has become a joke. Even MSM is growing tired of her. — bleu (@bleu88005384) September 25, 2020

There's a @GayleKing surprise in here.

Plus, Pelosi admits she taunts Trump for her fundraising. https://t.co/quyO1vuFbE — nwsltr (@nwsltrMe) September 25, 2020

Nancy, as usual, just spouted complete BS https://t.co/6e9Pi958vm — Bill Petersen (@WBPetersen) September 25, 2020

In other words, just another day that ends in a “y.”