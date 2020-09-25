The first presidential debate isn’t scheduled to take place until Tuesday night, but Ben Rhodes is pretty sure about a topic that won’t be discussed and fears feelings of shame in three decades:

Wait, that long?

But AOC said over a year ago that humanity has a dozen years while Greta Thunberg gave the world eight years. Has that been called off?

Perhaps Rhodes should go to the Obamas new oceanside mansion on Martha’s Vineyard and ask him why people aren’t taking the Left’s climate change alarmism more seriously.

Or maybe a familiar fallback solution:

Oh, and if Rhodes wants actual explanations, fine:

Rhodes would apparently prefer the debates to focus on the Democrat climate narrative than riots for obvious reasons.

