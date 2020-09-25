The first presidential debate isn’t scheduled to take place until Tuesday night, but Ben Rhodes is pretty sure about a topic that won’t be discussed and fears feelings of shame in three decades:

Wondering how I'm going to explain to my kids in 30 years why climate change wasn't even a topic in the first 2020 debate but "Race and Violence in our cities" was — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) September 24, 2020

Wait, that long?

30 years? — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 25, 2020

But AOC said over a year ago that humanity has a dozen years while Greta Thunberg gave the world eight years. Has that been called off?

Joke’s on them We only have 12 years left. https://t.co/HkOWykJv6x — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 25, 2020

I thought we only had 12 years left chief? Does not compute. Does not compute. https://t.co/z72QmoIEil — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) September 25, 2020

Perhaps Rhodes should go to the Obamas new oceanside mansion on Martha’s Vineyard and ask him why people aren’t taking the Left’s climate change alarmism more seriously.

I heard 7 years left — Mostly peaceful Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) September 25, 2020

Wasn't 12 years, like, Four years ago? Or even Gore's campaign in 2000? I have trouble keeping them straight… — Greg Rohrbough (@GregRohrbough) September 25, 2020

How is that even possible if we only have 11 years left before climate change kills us all, hmm? https://t.co/cB1POf5FId — Jimmy McScallywag (@Jimmy_McJohn) September 25, 2020

That was 2 years ago, we are now down to 10 — Sam Levine (@SamLevine1) September 25, 2020

Or maybe a familiar fallback solution:

Would pallets of cash help? — Interested Onlooker (@Drink_23) September 25, 2020

Oh, and if Rhodes wants actual explanations, fine:

Maybe Democrat voters should stop rioting. https://t.co/bljxPrqA21 — RBe (@RBPundit) September 25, 2020

Here’s a suggestion: “you see, kids, my party foolishly started rioting over and over again.” https://t.co/8WXGazc3Q8 — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 25, 2020

Because there are riots all over the country? Are you really this dumb? https://t.co/DUOvcVhfsv — Уинстън смифф (@AndyMeanie) September 25, 2020

Obama Admin official doesn’t care about race issues. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/vPuARkzV9J — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) September 25, 2020

Rhodes would apparently prefer the debates to focus on the Democrat climate narrative than riots for obvious reasons.