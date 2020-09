After all the media focus on the latest Trump-related thing that has given the Left their daily triggering, this pledge from the Biden campaign is rather, er, interesting:

Joe Biden's campaign says he'll commit to a peaceful transfer of power https://t.co/YD9rARDf8N

What does that even mean?

How exactly would that work, since he has no power. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) September 24, 2020

He…has no power in this particular hypothetical situation. https://t.co/9VGI1nHsXa — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 24, 2020

How can he transfer power he does not have? — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) September 24, 2020

He doesn’t have any power to give up… 😂 — ‘Big’ Don Fielder (@big_fielder) September 24, 2020

The only way that makes any sense would be if Biden wins and then contests the transfer of power from Trump to himself. Wait, it doesn’t even make sense in that scenario — never mind.

That's nice and everything but, uh, he doesn't have any power to transfer? https://t.co/7nMgn16ZHl — RBe (@RBPundit) September 24, 2020

The power is not in his hand to transfer it either peaceful or not! — Houman Jahangard (@humanjahan) September 24, 2020

He’s already ceded his power. The strings holding him up aren’t transparent. — InCorrectly Political (@JazzyLM) September 24, 2020

He has zero power, so his commitment is moot. — Benjamin(Ben) (@FarmerBen01) September 24, 2020

Peaceful concession is more appropriate. (He doesn't have anything to give up, sans pretending to be lucid.) https://t.co/OYLtnC2wRW — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 24, 2020

That seems like a senseless statement, since he is not in power. He needs to commit to a peaceful concession if he loses. — James Meredith (@NDTwinsfan) September 24, 2020

Hillary Clinton has advised Biden not to concede under any circumstances if he loses.

Does this means he won't sue anybody if it doesn't go his way? https://t.co/JuMyKu5m2C — Lance Vader (@LanceVader) September 24, 2020

We’ll believe that if we see it.