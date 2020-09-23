We can’t be sure what the record is for the use of “fascist” and “Hitler” on one cable news program, but as Grabien News founder Tom Elliott helped demonstrate with a video, hosts and panelists on “Morning Joe” earlier today must have come close to breaking it:

One thing is for sure:

Fact check: TRUE!

Trending

And “fascist”… and “Nazi”…

So much has changed in four years:

Right!?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJoe ScarboroughMorning JoeMSNBC