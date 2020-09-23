President Trump a couple weeks ago presented 20 additions to his list of names for potential Supreme Court nominees. That was before the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and now the Democrats are trying to get a replacement delayed until next year. That means Joe Biden is being asked about who he would nominate for the Supreme Court. His answer today caused some head scratching:

So that's a no? Someone will have to translate "Biden" for me.

Clearly Biden doesn’t want to answer the question:

Biden, asked if he's vetting potential SCOTUS nominees while not releasing list, dodges: "Look, what we should be doing now -the Democrats should be going to the American people now their voices are about to be heard and it's important that they make clear what's going to happen" — Matt Viser (@mviser) September 23, 2020

