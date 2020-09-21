Before the 2016 election, the media and pundits were often fond of pointing out that they thought Trump had “no path to 270 electoral votes.”

After it turned out to be Hillary Clinton who had no path to 270, there was a sudden shift to the meaningless “popular vote” and suddenly the Electoral College was something that needed to be scrapped.

About four years later, and with another Supreme Court seat open, here’s the Washington Post reporting that Republicans have somehow weaponized the Constitution:

via @pbump –> Supreme Court fight highlights the new political reality: America under minority rule https://t.co/Sztj0HJW5c — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 21, 2020

So basically: Republicans are using the Constitution to pounce on Democrats!

They hate the constitution. Simple as that. https://t.co/yxSlvTcQcf — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 21, 2020

That becomes clearer every day.

It's not "minority rule" to restrain the federal government from lording over the decisions of states. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 21, 2020

The Wikipedia server must be straining under the load of journos looking up the Constitution. https://t.co/Ba18ePAvpK — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) September 21, 2020

"America under minority rule" = America under Constitutional government https://t.co/GAhC51hPuC — Rational Policy (@ratlpolicy) September 21, 2020

Journos when Republicans have a majority in the senate and the white house https://t.co/RReNSUPbkX — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 21, 2020

Ah, their newest catch phrase. 'Minority rule.' Which is ironic considering their obsession with minority representation and elevation. https://t.co/ECKOruUmAy — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 21, 2020

Protecting the minority from the majority is of the utmost importance… unless it isn’t.

#journalism — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 21, 2020

The new Dem reality: the Constitution sucks if we don’t win. https://t.co/YXoQ4TDcxZ — Rob Ives (@Prosqtor74) September 21, 2020

"Rule by god kings on the court was good until Republicans figured out how to do it, now it's bad" ok whatevs cry harder lib — Perpetuities (@perpetuities) September 21, 2020

Factcheck: This is horse crap. https://t.co/HG7JjaJoK4 — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) September 21, 2020

How did every single democrat pundit fail basic civics? https://t.co/XjdS5kxNgV — moodyredhead (@moodyredhead) September 21, 2020

Would this be a good time to remind Democrats and the Post that Obama once correctly reminded everybody that “elections have consequences”?