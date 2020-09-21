Restaurants in Washington, DC are allowed to be open for indoor dining with strict guidelines, but outdoor dining is encouraged instead. But as the weather begins to get colder, eating and drinking outside gets less desirable for obvious reasons. So how can the DC mayor keep people dining outdoors? By turning the outdoors into the indoors, or something:
#RAMMYS20: We just announced an investment of $4 million to help small businesses winterize outdoor dining areas and maintain outdoor dining operations in the District through the Streatery Winter Ready Grant Program.
Learn more: https://t.co/rcMblZao1m pic.twitter.com/gR7R4BzhtL
— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) September 20, 2020