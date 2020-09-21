Restaurants in Washington, DC are allowed to be open for indoor dining with strict guidelines, but outdoor dining is encouraged instead. But as the weather begins to get colder, eating and drinking outside gets less desirable for obvious reasons. So how can the DC mayor keep people dining outdoors? By turning the outdoors into the indoors, or something:

She’s got to be kidding.

Recreating the indoors outdoors to avoid re-opening the actual indoors is… something else.

It’s the most “government” thing ever.

“Making sense” doesn’t seem to be a high priority of many government officials these days.

