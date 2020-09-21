This week could bring with it President Trump’s announcement about who he’ll be nominating to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat.

The Babylon Bee has looked into their satirical crystal ball to predict this possible future:

Genius Trump Nominates Joe Biden To Supreme Court Forcing Dems To Accuse Him Of Sexual Assault https://t.co/EigJ93Mdbx — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 20, 2020

LOL.

It would put Dems in a real pickle, that’s for sure.

Not a bad strategy. — M Crawford (@mdcraw4d) September 21, 2020