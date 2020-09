This week could bring with it President Trumpโ€™s announcement about who heโ€™ll be nominating to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat.

The Babylon Bee has looked into their satirical crystal ball to predict this possible future:

Genius Trump Nominates Joe Biden To Supreme Court Forcing Dems To Accuse Him Of Sexual Assault https://t.co/EigJ93Mdbx โ€” The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 20, 2020

LOL.

It would put Dems in a real pickle, thatโ€™s for sure.

Not a bad strategy. โ€” M Crawford (@mdcraw4d) September 21, 2020