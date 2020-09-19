The “but the popular vote” comeback has been popular among Democrats unwilling to admit why Hillary Clinton lost the election and Donald Trump won, and David Axelrod’s even playing that game in regards to the Supreme Court now:

#FACEPALM

It’s all he’s got. If only Hillary Clinton would have gone to Wisconsin…

Promising to put coal workers in Pennsylvania out of jobs was also a nice touch from Hillary, but “tyranny of the minority” or something.

The Democrat definition of “tyranny” has become “whenever Democrats don’t get their way.”

For some reason Democrats seem to forget that great reminder from Axelrod’s former boss:

