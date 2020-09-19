Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono was on CNN today and helped prove that the Merrick Garland talking points have been re-sent for the latest political battle over the open SCOTUS seat, and the word of the day is “steal”:

You’ll also notice there was zero pushback from Anderson Cooper, but maybe he’s still tired after teeing up so many softballs for Joe Biden the other night.

A Republican president sending a Supreme Court nomination to the Republican-controlled Senate to fill an open SCOTUS seat is “stealing” to Hirono and the Dems. Do they think they own the spot?

