Yesterday, Joe Biden made a promise to all Americans:

Unlike President Trump, I’ll be a president for all Americans — not just the ones who vote for me. #BidenTownHall pic.twitter.com/2lttWNRl5n — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 18, 2020

Just over an hour before that, the Biden Twitter account put out this “us vs them” reminder:

This election is Scranton vs. Park Avenue. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 18, 2020

You know things are getting back for Biden when he’s even taking flack from MSNBC hosts — in this case, Stephanie Ruhle:

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle rips Joe Biden for his “Scranton vs. Park Avenue” message: "I don't live on Park Ave but I live pretty close to it. You know how I got there? Working my butt off. He [Biden] doesn't want my vote?"pic.twitter.com/uwfemZhGPU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 18, 2020

And we can’t help but wonder how much support for the Democrats comes from Park Avenue types in comparison to Republican support from the same area.

How much of a malicious liar has @JoeBiden become – after all his talk of being a "uniter"? So crazy and seditious that he's now getting scolded by an MSNBC leftist. Bonus: 9 of the 10 wealthiest Congressional districts in America are dominated by… Democrats. Look it up. https://t.co/9vcm9wKyMG — Jon Sutz (@JonSutz) September 18, 2020

Joe “they’re gonna put y’all back in chains” Biden trying to pass himself off as a “uniter” will never stop being funny.

This couldn't be. I've been told success is due solely to privilege. https://t.co/YUqozjp87w — BT (@back_ttys) September 18, 2020

She better be careful, she’s on the verge of sounding like a Republican, all this talk about hard work and opportunity. — LKN_MOM (@attydharpe) September 18, 2020

Right?