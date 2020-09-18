Yesterday, Joe Biden made a promise to all Americans:

Just over an hour before that, the Biden Twitter account put out this “us vs them” reminder:

You know things are getting back for Biden when he’s even taking flack from MSNBC hosts — in this case, Stephanie Ruhle:

And we can’t help but wonder how much support for the Democrats comes from Park Avenue types in comparison to Republican support from the same area.

Joe “they’re gonna put y’all back in chains” Biden trying to pass himself off as a “uniter” will never stop being funny.

Right?

